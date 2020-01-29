Alleged kidnapper flees after car crash

Scene of the crash at SW Barnes Rd and SW 118th Ave near Cedar Hills (photo from Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say the suspect was driving 100 mph on Highway 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search is underway for a Cornelius man who police say kidnapped two women.

Edgar Adrian Hernandez allegedly offered to take the two women home from a party in Portland back to their home in Banks. During the drive, Hernadez, 20, told the women he would not take them home and increased the car’s speed to 100 miles per hour while on Highway 26, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Edgar Adrian Hernandez (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Hernandez then exited the freeway at SW Park Way where he ran a red light and nearly rammed into a Washington County officer near SW Baltic Avenue, according to deputies.

Two deputies tried to stop the car but Hernandez continued on, eventually crashing at SW Barnes Rd and SW 118th Ave.

Responding deputies–along with a K9 team–searched the area of the crashed 2012 Dodge Charger. They found a gun under the passenger seat but were unable to find Hernandez.

It is unknown if the two women passengers were hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.