PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of opening fire in the Lents Neighborhood last week was identified by Portland police and charged with multiple felonies on Monday afternoon.

After being discharged from the hospital, 29-year-old Kalin Anthony Duffee was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is being charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, officers responded to the 8800 block of SE Flavel St. after receiving a report of shots being fired in the area. Police determined that Duffee had fired several shots at multiple cars, injuring one person in the process. The victim was reportedly cut by broken glass, but not seriously injured.

Duffee was also injured by unidentified gunfire according to police. Duffee was reportedly the same man who had generated several emergency calls earlier that day for threatening to kill himself and police.

Clad in ballistic armor, police said SERT officers were able to take Duffee into custody before transporting him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement was also able to retrieve a black and silver semi-automatic handgun along with a box of ammunition from the scene.