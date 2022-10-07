PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Klamath Falls man was arrested after he allegedly went on a crime spree and was eventually shot by a Hillsboro Police officer.

It started Thursday night when Hillsboro Police patrol officers say they responded to reports of an attempted carjacking where a man had been physically assaulted during the robbery attempt.

Investigators say that the suspect then broke into a nearby home and threatened two residents with a possible replica gun and a knife. The suspect allegedly slashed one of the residents, stole a handgun from the home, and fled the location.

Following that, investigators say the man broke into another home, threatened the residents with the stolen handgun, and then stole a vehicle from the home.

Hillsboro PD said they located the suspect and the vehicle and a pursuit followed during which the stolen vehicle left the road. Officers say they engaged the suspect who pointed the gun at them and one officer responded by opening fire.

The man, identified as Patrick James Robertson, 40, was given lifesaving care and detained, Hillsboro PD said. He was then taken to OHSU for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Robertson has a parole violation warrant for a previous attempted murder and is now also facing charges of robbery, burglary, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and eluding.