PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County grand jury recently indicted a woman accused of being a serial burglar.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Christina Lynn Cordon is suspected of being connected to numerous crimes at commercial locations, allegedly stealing cash and other items of value.

Deputies say they were able to identify Cordon thanks, in part, to surveillance footage from a coffee shop off Cornell Road in Bethany.

According to WCSO, the footage revealed individuals forcing their way into the building in the middle of the night, leaving with clothing and what had been a bolted-down safe containing more than $1,500.

Deputies reportedly connected the group to other similar incidents in the area — and WCSO says an investigation revealed Cordon to be involved in many of them between August and October of 2022. However, officials say her accomplices remain unknown.

The grand jury indicted Cordon on various charges back in October, including burglary, first and second-degree theft, first and second-degree criminal mischief and attempting to elude a police officer.

Authorities say Cordon is currently in custody at the Clackamas County Jail for unrelated charges, but she will be transferred to the Washington County Jail once the Clackamas case is completed.