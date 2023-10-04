PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 15-year-old accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in Gresham last month is now facing murder charges after the victim died in the hospital Tuesday night, authorities said.

Gresham police identified the 16-year-old victim as Alexander Ortiz De Jesus.

“Today the entire Gresham community is mourning the loss of a young life. Our thoughts are with Alexander’s family and friends as they navigate this tragic event,” Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg said. “I would also like to express my gratitude to the first responders, investigators, and community partners involved in the ongoing investigation for their dedication and tireless efforts in seeking justice for Alexander. Their commitment to our community’s safety is unwavering.”

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 24 near Northeast Division Street and Burnside Street. The wounded teen, later identified as De Jesus, was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but eventually succumbed to his injuries.