‘He is mine’: Woman blocks alleged playground kidnapper

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman stood between a 5-year-old child and a man on a Vancouver playground after he allegedly tried to strike the child’s mother in an effort to kidnap the boy, police said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday when the child’s mother wanted her son to get off the playground slide to put on his soccer cleats. That’s when she noticed the suspect, later identified as Khael Aguilar-McNamee, standing near the playground.

Aguilar-McNamee began to walk toward the boy. His mother yelled at him to get back, but he refused and sped up his pace, the probable cause statement showed.

She told authorities she screamed for help, then put her hand on his chest to try and hold him back, but he tried to hit her in the face with his left fist. As he kept walking toward the boy, he repeatedly said, “He is mine,” documents said.

A woman who saw what was going on got inbetween the boy and Aguilar-McNamee, officials said.

Vancouver police were called to the playground and found Aguilar-McNamee sitting in the gazebo, with a hoodie over his head and his face down on a picnic table.

Documents show he allegedly admitted trying to grab the boy off the slide and that he was sexually attracted to children.

The 24-year-old, who is 5-feet-7 and 245 pounds, is being held in the Clark County Jail on a kidnapping charge.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.