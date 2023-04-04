PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of vandalizing a downtown Portland business was arrested after shielding himself with a security guard on Monday, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Just before 11:15 a.m. Monday, PPB responded to a report of a suspect throwing a rock and breaking the window of a business on Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street. Officers did not locate the suspect at the scene but were provided a photo of him.

Police received a call later that day reporting the vandal outside an office on Southwest 5th Avenue and Oak Street. The suspect “took hold” of the building’s security guard and used them “as a shield to avoid being arrested,” PPB said.

Officers ultimately arrested David Everding, 32, of Portland, and booked him into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is facing multiple charges, including second-degree kidnapping, first-degree criminal mischief and escape.

The security guard was not harmed in the incident.