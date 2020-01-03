Allyson Watterson’s boyfriend faces new charges

Benjamin Garland in his first Washington County court appearance on charges that include fraud and possession of stolen vehicle, December 26, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Benjamin Garland, the boyfriend of missing 20-year-old Allyson Watterson, is expected to make his second court appearance in Washington County Friday facing new charges.

Prosecutors on Monday filed charges of unlawful use of a weapon, assault, coercion and a firearm probation violation against Garland. Authorities said he is not a suspect in her disappearance and that these charges are unrelated. His court appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Garland, 21, was in court December 26 on other charges also unrelated to Allyson’s disappearance. At that time he pleaded not guilty to theft, fraudulent use of credit card, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Disappearance discrepancy

Allyson Watterson’s mother, Misty, said she didn’t know where the initial reports came from that said Allyson was hiking with her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland, when the two were separated. Misty said she thought Allyson might have been visiting a friend in the area at the time, on December 22.

An undated family picture of Allyson Watterson. (courtesy: Watterson family)

Law enforcement said Garland’s dad initially reported they were hiking, but it’s still not clear exactly what they were doing or how they got there.

Allyson was last seen on Sunday morning, Dec. 22, just before noon by a homeowner who lives up in the general search area. “At that time, she was with Mr. Garland,” said Washington County Detective Mark Povolny. “Early on Monday morning, a different homeowner found Mr. Garland asleep in that homeowner’s truck. And if you fast forward to that Monday night, around 5:30 p.m. is when Mr. Garland’s father called in to report Allyson as missing.”

“That means that there is a delay of about 30 hours from the time that we last know Allyson was seen by that homeowner on Sunday around noon, until Mr. Garland’s family reported her as missing on Monday evening,” said Povolny. “That delay is concerning to us and we’re trying to put together what happened in that intervening time.”

Authorities have not said how they connected Garlard to the stolen truck found in the area where Garland was sleeping in a stranger’s truck.

Where or what Allyson was doing Sunday afternoon through Monday also remains unclear since authorities have not determined what Allyson and Garland were doing out in the Pumpkin Ridge area.

“If I knew exactly what they were doing it would help me in my job. But I don’t know,” Washington County Search and Rescue Incident Commander Tony Morris said. “I wouldn’t expect them to be out here just hiking.”