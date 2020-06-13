Aloha burglary suspect caught day after escaping deputies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burglary suspect was arrested Thursday, the day after he allegedly led Washington County Sheriff Deputies on a brief chase.

A man driving a stolen Ford F-150 was speeding through the area near SW Blanton Street and SW 170th Avenue in Aloha around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10. When deputies attempted to stop the truck, the driver sped through a red light and was able to escape freely.

The following day, one of the same deputies was on patrol in the same area and spotted the F-150 with two men inside. Ahmed Sadiq and Ethan Alexander were subsequently arrested. Inside of the truck, deputies also found keys to another car stolen during a recent auto shop burglary. Deputies found that stolen car in the same parking lot.

Sadiq, 26, was booked into the Washington County Jail where he faces charges of aggravated theft in the first degree; burglary in the second degree; four counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; attempting to elude police officer (felony); reckless driving, theft in the third degree; and a parole violation.

Alexander, 28, was issued a criminal citation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.