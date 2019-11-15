Aloha car thieves ditch puppy, run from deputies

Closings
A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy holds a puppy found inside a suspect’s car, Nov. 14, 2019. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A couple of car thieves left their puppy behind as they tried to run from deputies who were tracking them in Aloha, officials said.

Ernest Ramirez and Karlie Beck are accused of stealing a car that was warming up in a driveway near SW 209th Avenue and SW Rosa Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was equipped with a GPS tracker, allowing deputies to follow its movements.

Mugshots of Karlie Beck (left) and Ernest Ramirez, Nov. 14, 2019. (WCSO)

Deputies said the couple appeared to be stealing cars from Aloha neighborhoods and dropping them off a central location where they had their own car parked.

Eventually, the pair got into their own car and sped off but when deputies tried to pull them over, the car turned to avoid the deputies’ vehicle and crashed.

Ramirez and Beck took off on foot — leaving behind Beck’s pet dog in the car — but were caught and arrested, deputies said.

They face several charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and parole violations. Beck is also accused of assaulting a public safety officer.

A puppy found inside a suspect’s car, Nov. 14, 2019. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

