Suspected ‘Aloha exposer’ arrested after incident with 10-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused to exposing himself to at least two minors since Wednesday.

Brady Overacre (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Brady Overacre of Hillsboro was apprehended by police at his home shortly following a report he had exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl at the Dollar Tree store on SE Tualatin Valley Highway Friday evening.

Furthermore, WCSO deputies were able to determine that Overacre, 32, was the suspect in the indecent exposure that occurred near SW 214th Avenue and SW Alexander Street in Aloha on December 2, 2020.

Overacre was booked into the Washington County Jail where he faces first degree Attempted Sexual Abuse; two charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; and two charges of second degree Public Indecency.

Investigators said additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigations continue. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.