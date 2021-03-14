Aloha man arrested after shooting stolen gun

Deputies said suspect was intoxicated at time of arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting a stolen gun at an Aloha apartment complex, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the Farmington Townhome apartments at on SW Farmington Road just before 11 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. Once deputies arrived, they spoke with “two intoxicated men who lived at the apartment in question,” WCSO said.

After seeing a gun on a table inside of the apartment, deputies checked the serial number on the weapon and learned it had been stolen in Portland back in October of last year.

Deputies then arrested Thomas D. Coupland, 21, for unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, and theft in the first degree for stealing the gun.

Gun found in the apartment occupied by Thomas D. Coupland (WCSO)

The status of the other man involved was not immediately provided by WCSO.

No injuries were reported from the incident.