Aloha party-goers robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Aloha house party was disrupted in the early hours of Saturday morning when a woman held party-goers at gunpoint and robbed them, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called out to the 17600 block of SW Declaration Way on a report of a disturbance just after 6 a.m. Several people at the party told authorities that a woman armed with a handgun robbed them of their cell phones. Authorities identified the suspect as 20-year-old Maria Guadalupe Guerrero.
Deputies found Guerrero later in the day at a home on SW Rachelle Court. She was arrested just before 2 p.m. and charged with robbery, attempted robbery, menacing and the unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 503-846-2700.
