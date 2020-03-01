Aloha woman allegedly stabs boyfriend in the neck

Sabrina Peeler had reportedly been in an altercation with her boyfriend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman in Aloha was arrested early February 29 after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the neck.

Police were called to a Chevron station at 17095 SW TV Highway after employees reported a man on the premises bleeding from the head and neck. When Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, the man told them his girlfriend had stabbed him following an altercation at a home in the 16100 block of SW Rosa Road.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Sabrina D. Peeler on Attempted Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Assault 1. Peeler, 36, told deputies she had also been stabbed by her boyfriend at the time of the quarrel.

Peeler was booked into the Washington County Jail. Her bail was set at $250,00 and her first court appearance takes place Monday, March 2.

Peeler’s boyfriend is expected to survive his injuries.