Leonard James Irving, who was killed on June 26, 2011, seen in an undated photo (KOIN file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 11 years ago, Leonard James Irving was shot to death in Northeast Portland, leaving behind three young children. Until Wednesday, no one had been arrested in connection with his death.

Jawuan M. Polk, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury for allegedly killing Irving on June 26, 2011. He was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

That night, Irving, 34, was shot to death shortly after midnight around NE 82nd Avenue and Thompson street which left two other men wounded. Lamar Lovette Hill was shot in the neck and Jeray Lashawn Jessie was wounded in his forearm. Hill and Jessie, each 21 at the time, recovered.

Irving’s mother, Lucy Mashia, told KOIN 6 News in 2018 he was celebrating his nephew’s birthday at Seenin’s Bar when he stepped into an argument. That argument eventually led to gunfire.

After Polk, 37, was indicted, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said he was thrilled with the news.

“I spoke to LJ’s mother today and she passed along her appreciation for the work of the detectives in the Homicide Unit,” Lovell said in a statement. “I agree, this arrest is the culmination of almost 12 years of diligent, meticulous work by investigators, and I am grateful to them for their tireless efforts to achieve justice for LJ.”

