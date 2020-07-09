Already-jailed man suspected in Spirit Mountain burglary

Tanner Mitchell is suspected of burglaries at the West Valley Fire Department and Spirit Mountain Casino, July 9, 2020 (Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man currently in the Washington County jail on a home invasion robbery charge will face more charges for burglaries at a fire department and Spirit Mountain Casino.

Tanner Mitchell is the main suspect in a burglary and theft at the West Valley Fire Department in Willamina on June 25, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators searched a home in northeast Hillsboro Tuesday and found medical supplies, radios and protective equipment from the fire department.

Officials also said they found meth, illicit prescription drugs and property from Spirit Mountain.

Mitchell and Koa Howe of Hillsboro are both suspected in the casino burglary and theft of power tools in late June.

Investigators turned over their evidence to the Yamhill County DA’s office and arrests are expected, authorities said.