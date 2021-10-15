Altercation escalates to gunfire at Vancouver’s Evergreen Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was struck by gunfire after an argument escalated at Evergreen Park on Friday morning.

Vancouver Police say an altercation sprang up between several people at the park around 9 a.m., leading to one man pulling out a gun. That suspect then struck another man with the gun itself — and fired a shot off at a woman. Both victims were reportedly involved in the argument.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She is expected to survive, according to Vancouver PD.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene, possibly in a white SUV.

