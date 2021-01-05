Amber Alert issued for teenage girl in Yakima

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Amber Alert was issued on Monday afternoon for a missing teenage girl in Yakima, Washington.

Police say 15-year-old Angeles V Revuelta-Buenrostro was taking the garbage out around 11:20 a.m and did not return to her house at 1015 N 2nd Street.

She was recently “recovered” in Arizona with a suspect, 36-year-old Daniel B Ovante, who allegedly coerced her on social media. Ovante has made threats to come take Angeles and kill her family.

Ovante is last known to be driving a Black 01 Ford F150 with AZ plate BYR6257. He has a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

There is no information about their whereabouts.

