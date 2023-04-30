These 2 American Bulldogs, each worth more than $4000, were stolen, April 30, 2023 (Gresham PD)

Details of the dogs being found are unclear at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two American Bulldogs, each valued at more than $4000, were apparently stolen after they got out of a Gresham apartment Saturday afternoon.

But late Sunday afternoon the dogs were found.

The dogs got out of an apartment at 24050 SE Stark Street around 3:30 p.m. when the dog sitter took out the trash, Gresham police said in a release.

The sitter began calling for the dogs. Kids in the apartment complex told the sitter they saw the dogs get into a white Audi sedan.

One is a tan female, the other is a white-and-black male, officials said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Gresham police told KOIN 6 News “one of the dogs has been found and returned to the owner.” A few minutes later, police said the second dog was also found and is also back with the owners.

But the details about where and how the dogs were returned are not clear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503.823.3333 or the Tip Line at 503.618.2719.