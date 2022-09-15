9 horses and 4 cattle were found malnourished in Oregon City during a drug bust on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 (Courtesy: OSP).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities recovered more than they were bargaining for during a search of an illegal marijuana operation in Oregon City on Tuesday.

A search of 22 greenhouses not only led Oregon State Police to a large amount of marijuana, but they said more than a dozen animals and multiple stolen vehicles were found.

While executing a search warrant on S Criteser Road, OSP said they found nine horses and four cattle in need of veterinary care. The Oregon Humane Society and Sound Equine Options helped with documentation and took possession of the animals.

Additionally, OSP said they seized 2,987 marijuana plants, about 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana and four firearms.

Officials also say several vehicles, many of which were reported stolen, were recovered, including two tractors, a track hoe, a travel trailer, a heavy-haul trailer, a pickup truck and an SUV. A Lamborghini sports car was also seized, which authorities believe was a proceed of the drug operation.

Investigators reportedly talked with eight people living on the 75-acre property. It’s unclear if anyone was arrested, but OSP says felony marijuana and animal neglect charges are possible.

The case was handed off to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

Multiple local and state law enforcement agencies were involved in the search.