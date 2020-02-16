Anonymous tip leads to arrest of tow yard assault suspect

Police are still searching for the unidentified man from the security video

Nicole Penagos-Clare

(Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman has been arrested for her alleged role in a truck theft and assault that took place at a North Portland tow yard.

Nicole O. Penagos-Clare was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center where she faces several charges including Robbery in the First Degree and Assault in the Second degree among others.

Police said Penagos-Clare, 24, along with an unidentified man, broke into 21st Century Towing on Wednesday, Feb 12. Surveillance video captured a truck ramming into a fence where Joshua Durrett, an employee, was standing. The force from the impact sent Durrett flying.

On February 15, another employee of 21st Century Towing discovered the truck Penagos-Clare and the man had used near NE 6th Drive and NE Middlefield Road. Police were called in to seize the truck, which was determined to have been stolen.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on the same day, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 1600 block of NE 128th Avenue following an anonymous caller’s tip. The caller had seen the surveillance video on the news and believed the person inside the house was one of the suspects.

Penagos-Clare was then captured after a brief chase.

The search for the man who was with Penagos-Clare continues. Detectives say he is a white male between 60 and 70 years old with white hair. They are also seeking a van that was possibly used by the suspects:

(Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau)

If anyone has information about this case, contact Detective Nathan Moore at (503) 823-0693 or Detective Jeff Sharp at (503) 823-9773.