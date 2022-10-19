PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly a month after an Oregon State University student was badly injured in a hit-and-run, authorities arrested a Florence man suspected of being the driver.

Corvallis police on Wednesday said detectives recently received an anonymous tip reportedly connecting 47-year-old Kenneth Kreitz’s vehicle to the Sept. 26th crash. Once officials located the vehicle, a search warrant to seize and search the vehicle for evidence was obtained.

Kreitz was booked into the Benton County Jail and charged with reckless driving, third-degree assault, reckless endangering another person, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured person(s) and tampering with physical evidence.

In the evening hours of Sept. 26, police responded to a report of a pedestrian crash near North 26th Street and Northwest Harrison Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old student suffering from extensive injuries. The victim was rushed to Corvallis Good Samaritan Regional Medical where police said she was being treated for “traumatic injuries.”