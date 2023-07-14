PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heavy police presence gathered in Gresham after reports of an unconfirmed shooting at the Crystal Creek Condominiums left one person dead Friday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting occurred near the TriMet MAX Blue Line route at Burnside Street and Southeast 162nd Street around 3:30 p.m. The MAX line was not affected.

Gresham police say one man died from a gunshot wound, but have yet to release further information.

Steven Youngs works across the street from where the shooting took place and told KOIN 6 he saw one man run out before police could get to the apartments.

“I was standing right here. We heard five or six gunshots and then a man ran from the third floor down and then he was hanging out down here, yelling, “Hurry up, let’s go,” to somebody upstairs,” Youngs said. “And then the cops came.”

Chris Jenkins lives with his children in the area and said he was heading home when he captured cell phone video of a man walking down the steps to officers outside with his hands raised.

“I saw 10 or 12 cops at the bottom of the stairs with the guns looking up at the door for probably 10 minutes,” Jenkins said. “And finally the door opened and a white guy came out with no shirt, no shoes, getting down the stairs with his hands up. And at the bottom of the stairs they handcuffed him and took him away.”

Locals say deadly shootings have sadly become common in the area.

“Another day in the live at 162,” Youngs said. “There was just one down there the other day, one at the Max recently. It’s a normal thing for this area.”

Jenkins agrees.

“By my house there was two murders just within a week,” he said. “It’s sad to see it in this part of town.”

