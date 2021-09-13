Another woman faces murder in Det. Jeremy Brown case

Clark County Detective Jeremy Smith was shot to death doing surveillance at The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, July 23, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown, who was killed in the line of duty in July.

Lani Kraabell, 48, was arrested for allegedly selling stolen guns connected to the undercover operation Brown was working the night he was killed. Court documents say the weapon used to shoot Brown was one of the stolen guns.

Kraabell faces a murder charge along with 4 counts of possessing a stolen gun.

Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown was posthumously promoted to Honorary Sergeant Jeremy Brown after being killed in the line of duty on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Brown family)

Brown, 46, was on a surveillance operation at The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver when he was shot to death inside his unmarked SUV.

Three other people were arrested in the case earlier.

Abran Raya-Leon and Misty Raya were arrested hours after the shooting. The alleged shooter, Guillermo Raya-Leon, was taken into custody a few days later. He faces a murder charge, as does Abran Raya-Leon.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.