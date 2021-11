Police say this antique cash register was stolen from Mary’s Club in downtown Portland November 7, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An antique cash register was stolen from Mary’s Club in downtown Portland, according to police.

The club said the 1940s cash register has sentimental value as it has been in the family since they bought the club from Mary herself. It has become a mainstay ever since, staff said.

Police have not identified any suspects.

If you see this cash register anywhere, contact Portland police and reference Case No. 21-310845.