$2M bail for ‘cold blood’ Vancouver street killing

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The young man accused of shooting a teenager to death on a Vancouver street Tuesday afternoon remains behind bars on $2 million bail.

Antoine Archer made his first appearance in a Clark County courtroom Wednesday morning and will be arraigned February 19 for second-degree murder.

The 20-year-old is accused of killing Tre’vonta Billie Steven Burks around 2:20 p.m. in a parking lot at NE Stapleton Road and Fourth Plain Boulevard.

Archer and 18-year-old Burks knew each other. They had an argument, which escalated, became physical and then Archer shot Burks, police said.

Trevonta Billie Steven Burks. (Courtesy to KOIN)

He then accidentally shot himself in the hand and later showed up at an urgent care clinic with a gunshot wound in his hand.

In court on Wednesday, the Clark County prosecutor said the killing was “in broad daylight at a very busy corner,” and that the shooting was “in cold blood.”

Archer’s defense attorney countered this was not a stranger-on-stranger crime, which “would be more significant.”

But Judge Suzann Clark ordered the $2 million bail for Archer because of the concern there were “multiple shots were fired in a very populated area.”

Friends of Burks described him as a good kid who wasn’t involved in any gangs.

“It hurts a lot that he got shot because he was never a part of that stuff,” said his friend, Destiny Leevers. “He always cared about his people and always made sure they had what they needed.”

Other friends said Burks was always happy and smiling.

“He was somebody you always wanted to be around,” said Lillianna Puritt. “If you were friends with him he would bring out his fun and loving, caring side and that’s why it’s shocking that it happened.”

The teen’s death has had a profound effect on those who knew him. Many visited the parking lot where he was shot on Wednesday afternoon.

“It breaks my heart that he is gone,” said his friend, Carl Easter.

Those who knew Burks are invited to attend a candlelight vigil on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot at NE Stapleton Road and Fourth Plain Boulevard.