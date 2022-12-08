PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday confirmed to KOIN 6 that Shroom House was served a warrant.

This comes days after KOIN 6 News broke the news that the business was illegally selling psilocybin, or magic mushrooms.

Photos shared by KOIN 6 viewers show several Portland police vehicles parked outside of the building.

Portland police vehicles parked outside Shroom House on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 (KOIN).

PPB said arrests were made but did not specify who or how many people were arrested.

Although not confirmed if related to the search, Steven Tachie Jr., who the Oregon Secretary of State lists as the owner of Shroom House, was booked into Multnomah County Jail Thursday morning. He is facing 10 felony counts of laundering of monetary instruments and 10 felony counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Further, officials confirmed evidence was collected from the business early Thursday morning. Law enforcement officials are seen reviewing and collecting evidence inside the store in a video.

Shroom House remains closed and the door gated after police raided it on Thursday, December 8, 2022 (KOIN). Products that are typically seen inside Shroom House are no longer on display on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 (KOIN).

The shop typically opens at 10 a.m. but the door remains gated and locked following the earlier raid. The store also appears to be empty of products that are typically on display.

The sale of psilocybin mushrooms is illegal in Oregon. Voters only passed the use of psilocybin overseen by a licensed therapeutic professional. The state doesn’t start accepting applications until next year.

Despite the Oregon Health Authority and police saying this is not legal, people were still seen lining up outside the store on Friday.

