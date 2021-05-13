Appeals court overturns conviction in killing of woman

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
jaime tinoco a 06062017_469851

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the 2017 murder conviction of a teen who fatally stabbed a woman.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the court overturned the conviction of Jaime Tinoco-Camarena on Wednesday, concluding that prosecutors should not have introduced testimony about his conviction in the 2014 rape of a woman in Eugene.

Tinoco-Camarena was accused of stabbing Nicole Laube in 2014 outside a Cedar Mill apartment complex. Tinoco-Camarena was living with his parents across from the complex at the time.

A jury convicted Tinoco-Camarena of aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon. An Oregon Department of Justice spokeswoman said attorneys are reviewing the ruling.

This story was written by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories