Appeals court overturns conviction in killing of woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the 2017 murder conviction of a teen who fatally stabbed a woman.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the court overturned the conviction of Jaime Tinoco-Camarena on Wednesday, concluding that prosecutors should not have introduced testimony about his conviction in the 2014 rape of a woman in Eugene.

Tinoco-Camarena was accused of stabbing Nicole Laube in 2014 outside a Cedar Mill apartment complex. Tinoco-Camarena was living with his parents across from the complex at the time.

A jury convicted Tinoco-Camarena of aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon. An Oregon Department of Justice spokeswoman said attorneys are reviewing the ruling.

This story was written by The Associated Press.