Argay Terrace homicide victim identified as 17-year-old boy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a teenager who was found in the Argay Terrace neighborhood early Sunday has officially been ruled as a homicide.

According to the Oregon State Medical Examiner, 17-year-old Sergio Hunt died from homicidal violence. After his body was found on Sunday, police said the death investigation had revealed “some suspicious circumstances.”

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a crash in the 14300 block of NE Milton Street around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Upon their arrival, officers found the teen deceased along with evidence indicating a crash had occurred.

Police did not specify what “suspicious circumstances” were revealed in the investigation and have not given any more details as to what type of homicidal violence was inflicted.

Police are asking for the public’s help to learn more about what happened. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Scott Broughton Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Brian Sims Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2079.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony and tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.