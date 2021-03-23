Argument escalates in NW Portland, man arrested for menacing

This gun was allegedly found with Laddie Raymond Calhoun when he was arrested, March 23, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old Portland man faces multiple charges including menacing after allegedly pointing a gun and threatening people in Northwest Portland Tuesday afternoon.

Laddie Raymond Calhoun was arrested by Portland police after he drove away from the scene of the initial call in the 300 block of NW 19th, authorities said. When they arrived, Calhoun got into a car and began to leave. Police stopped the car nearby and took him into custody.

Officials said Calhoun had apparently been arguing with others and pointed the gun at them. A gun was recovered during the arrest.

He’s being held in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of weapon, being a felon with a gun, unlawful possession of a gun and other outstanding warrants.