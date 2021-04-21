Argument in Beaverton ends with 1 wounded, 1 in jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An argument between two men ended with one of them shot and the other in the Washington County Jail.

Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of SW Mueller Drive near Beaverton and found a man who was shot in the arm.

Authorities said he was shot after arguing with another man suspected of trying to steal the victim’s car.

The suspect, later identified as Jontay Joseph Cox of Richland, fired multiple shot before he left, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. After an hour-long search, Cox was spotted and arrested.

The 21-year-old is being held on 5 charges: attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful entry into a car.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 503.846.2700.