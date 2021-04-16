‘Armed and dangerous’ driver sought after shooting near Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is being sought after they were reportedly involved in a shooting early Friday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was involved in a shooting near the 4500 block of Southwest Minter Bridge Road in Hillsboro around 5:45 a.m. Deputies are now trying to locate the person, who is driving a 2002 blue Dodge Caravan with the Oregon license plate YMU881.

WCSO described the driver as “armed and dangerous.” There is limited information about the shooting at this time, but WSCO says shots were fired between two cars and the victim — who was not hit — is currently speaking to deputies.

If you see the car, please call 911.

This is a developing story.