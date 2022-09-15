The suspect is described as a white male adult, roughly 6 feet tall with a thin build, and beard. He was taken into custody on Sept. 15.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been taken into custody, according to the Oregon State Police.

On Sept. 14 at 10:19 a.m., OSP was notified that the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was searching for the suspect described as a white male adult, roughly 6 feet tall with a thin build and beard. They have not released his identity at this time.

Authorities say the man has committed several violent felonies from Salt Lake City, UT, to Elko, Nevada., reportedly including home invasions and carjackings.

The vehicle he was driving, a burnt orange and silver 2001 Dodge Dakota four-door with Nevada license plate 436 NTR, entered Oregon on Highway 140. Before he was apprehended, the suspect was last seen northbound from Plush, Oregon.

OSP will provide updates as they come.