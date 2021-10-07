‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Kelso killing

Jeremiah D. Mathews in an undated photo released by Kelso PD on October 7, 2021

Jeremiah D. Mathews is wanted for an October 6 homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old man considered armed and dangerous is being sought by Kelso police for a homicide that was discovered October 6.

Jeremiah D. Mathews is a suspect in the killing of a man who was found dead in the 2100 block of South River Road in Kelso, police said.

Officials have not released the name of the victim or the circumstances surrounding his death.

Mathews is 6-feet tall, about 175 pounds with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He is from the Kelso area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.