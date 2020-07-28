Armed robbers hit West Linn home, detain residents

Suspects reportedly detained two victims with a weapon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple suspects reportedly broke into an occupied West Linn home and detained the residents with a weapon while stealing multiple items, police say.

West Linn Police responded to a report of a house robbery on Prospect Street just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, where suspects reportedly detained the homeowners with a weapon. Police say the suspects took several items from the home, including one of the victim’s cars. The stolen car is described as a 2001 gray Toyota Camry with an Oregon license plate of 619KJZ.  

The suspects left both victims unharmed, according to officials. They fled the scene in the stolen car before officers arrived. Police did not clarify how many suspects are believed the be involved.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Christensen at 503.742.6134 and reference case #20-5228.

