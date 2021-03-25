Armed carjacker crashes into TriMet vehicle, gets away on foot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday morning in Southeast Portland and the stolen car was involved in a crash with a TriMet vehicle 30 minutes later, police said.

The victim was sitting in his Honda Accord, waiting for it to warm up, when a robber reportedly pointed a gun at his head and ordered him out in the 5600 block of SE 65th Avenue at about 5 a.m. The victim got out and the robber drove off with the car.

The stolen Honda was involved in a crash about 30 minutes later with a TriMet Lift vehicle near North Lombard and the I-5 overpass, police said. The driver, who was the only person in the TriMet vehicle, was not hurt. The Honda driver ran from the scene, police said. Officers said they found a loaded gun in the car, which was taken as evidence.

Detectives are asking people who live around SE 65th and SE Harold to check their surveillance systems from around 5 a.m. to see if the carjacking suspect was caught on camera.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with short hair. He was wearing jeans and a gray sweater with no hood. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.1080.