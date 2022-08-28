PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old man recently released from prison is the only suspect in a Seaside shooting that wounded one man who was rushed to Portland for treatment.

Jeremy Lee Morinville of Warrenton is being sought for the Sunday afternoon shooting at a Seaside home, Seaside officials said. The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot but drove himself to Providence Seaside for treatment. Police were called and the investigation began.

Morinville and the victim know each other and investigators don’t believe the shooting was random. But police said Morinville, who is not in custody, should be considered armed and dangerous.

His arrest record stretches back to at least 2016. He was arrested on delivery/possession of cocaine and weapons charges in 2019 and was sentenced to prison around late February 2019.

Jeremy Lee Morinville in a 2018 Clatsop County jail photo, released August 28, 2022 by Seaside PD

Anyone who might know where Morinville is should call 911. The investigation is open and ongoing and anyone with information on the case is asked to call Seaside PD Sgt. Detective Gregory at 503.738.6311.