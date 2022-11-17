A heavy police presence along Heath Road and Old Rainier Road near Rainier during a manhunt for Kevin Reynolds, November 15, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The “armed and dangerous” felon sought for several days in Columbia County has been taken into custody, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.

Following a lengthy search that began Tuesday, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office shared that Kevin Reynolds had been taken into custody around noon on Thursday without incident.

Although it was Clatsop County officials that confirmed he was taken into custody, they have not yet shared where exactly Reynolds was located.

The search initially began Tuesday afternoon when police from several towns across Columbia County attempted to locate Kevin Reynolds, who reportedly had outstanding warrants for various crimes, including first-degree robbery and kidnapping. After about seven hours, they paused their search efforts around 11 p.m.

Authorities then resumed the search on Wednesday, complete with aid from K-9s and an air support unit from Washington County, according to CCSO.

The search put Rainier Junior and Senior high schools on lockdown. Because Reynolds was believed to still be in the area, Rainier School District officials announced on Wednesday night that classes would be canceled on Thursday.

Once Reynolds was taken into custody, RSD sent out a statement in which they thanked all those who “played a role in apprehending the man who has caused such unrest” in the community.

“Rainier School District will reopen tomorrow as planned and our staff and students will be enjoying our traditional Thanksgiving lunch,” the statement continued. “There is much to be thankful for! Thank you to everyone for their patience!”

Since August, court records show there have been multiple warrants out for Reynolds’ arrest, including for robbery, assault, vehicle theft and witness intimidation. In October, Cowlitz County deputies searched for the 41-year-old but weren’t able to find him at that time.

No further information about Reynolds’ arrest is available at this time.