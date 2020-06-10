‘Armed, dangerous’ man may be towing damaged camper

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man described as armed and dangerous is being sought for allegedly firing multiple shots into his girlfriend’s parents’ home as well as making threatening phone calls and texts to his girlfriend.

The incident began around 12:45 a.m. on June 9, the Junction City police said. As a woman got out of her shower, a bullet was fired into the house and went through one wall, part of another with bullet fragments landing in the bathtub.

Officers investigated by didn’t find the suspect, Victor Burgoyne. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, thought, police were called to a Harrisburg home after multiple shots were fired into her parents’ home and might be going back to her home in Junction City.

Authorities said the 44-year-old man was suicidal and threatening to kill multiple family members if the woman didn’t meet him.

Despite a search in both Lane and Linn counties, Burgoyne remains on the loose and is wanted for multiple felonies.

Burgoyne is 6-feet-3 and 163 pounds, balding or shaved hairline with hazel eyes. He might be driving a white 2003 Ford F-350 4-door crew cab pickup with an Oregon plate of 521LBY.

It’s possible he’s also towing a 25-foot Outback camper with out-of-state plates and damage to an awning on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Junction City Police Department at 541.998.1245