‘Armed, dangerous’ man sought for Newberg, Cornelius crimes

Corey Michael Scroggins has outstanding felony warrants

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Corey Michael Scroggins in a photo released April 9, 2021 by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man considered armed and dangerous remains on the loose after a series of crimes that began in Washington County earlier this week.

Corey Michael Scroggins allegedly was involved in a traffic crash around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on NW Susbauer and Long roads near Cornelius, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Scroggins fled and minutes later ran onto private property and got into a parked pickup truck, then stole it as the owner jumped out of the way to avoid getting hit, authorities said

Later that night, police responded to a theft-in-progress call in Newberg. Responding officers spotted the stolen picku and tried to stop it, but Scroggins got away, officials said.

The stolen pickup was recovered around 5:45 p.m. Friday in Newberg. But Scroggins remains at large.

The 29-year-old is 5-feet-6, 190 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous. Hes wanted for several crimes, including hit-and-run, menacing, robbery and has outstanding felony warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

