‘Armed, dangerous’ suspect sought in Corbett area

Logan Cantwell, wanted for attemped murder in Wasco County, in an undated photo released by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on November 16,2021

CORBETT, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for an armed and dangerous man believed to be in the Corbett area prompted a reverse 911 call for residents to shelter in place, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Logan Cantwell, who is wanted for attempted murder in Wasco County, is believed to be in that area, officials confirmed.

Cantwell, 23, allegedly fired shots at a Wasco County deputy on November 13. He is 5-feet-6 and 150 pounds.

The incident began around 10 a.m. when callers reported someone was trying to steal a vehicle in the 44000 block of E. Larch Mountain Road. But the suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived.

The reverse 911 call was sent to people who lived between the Multnomah County line to I-84 and Corbett High School to the community of Bridal Veil, authorities said.

There is no threat to any schools, officials said.

