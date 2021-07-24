‘Armed, dangerous’ suspect in Clark Co deputy killing ID’d

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The three suspects in the shooting death of Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown were publicly identified early Saturday night, including the “armed and dangerous” suspect who remains on the loose.

Two suspects, Abran Raya-Leon, 28, and 35-year-old Misty M. Raya, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday after an extensive search. Investigators with the Vancouver Police Department — the lead agency on the investigation — said they were arrested initially on unrelated felony warrants.

Guillermo O. Raya, 26, is still being sought. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with the shooting and investigators said he is considered “armed and dangerous.” It is not known where he is.

Misty May Raya is listed in the Clark County Jail as being held on 9 charges: 3 counts of burglary, two counts of identity theft and one count each of theft, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and being a fugitive from justice.

At this time there is no listing for Abran Raya-Leon.

Details of the incident

Around 6:52 p.m. Friday, Brown was inside his car doing surveillance at the Pointe Apartments on NE 109th in east Vancouver, authorities said. A citizen heard gunshots, saw a man inside a car bleeding and called 911, officials said.

At that same time, other units in the area were not able to reach Brown.

The three suspects fled the area and were chased by various law enforcement agencies. They crashed their vehicle near Padden Parkway and I-205 and then ran.

The search for them forced the shutdown of I-205 in that area for hours.

Around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced Raya-Leon and Raya were in custody.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.