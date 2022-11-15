Kevin Reynolds in an undated mug shot released November 15, 2022 by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin Reynolds believed to be just west of Rainier

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A manhunt for “a wanted felon” is underway west of Rainier, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The felon, Kevin Reynolds, is believed to be in the area of Heath Road and Old Rainier Road, the sheriff’s office posted on their official Facebook page.

Reynolds is considered armed and dangerous and people in the area are urged to “secure your home and stay inside.” Anyone who sees him should call 911.

The St. Helens Police Department and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are also invovled in the search.

