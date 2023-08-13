PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man armed with a gun and threatening to shoot officers was arrested early Sunday morning following an hours-long standoff in his car near the intersection of Glisan Street and 165th Avenue in Northeast Portland, police say.

A Portland Police Bureau officer initially attempted to stop the driver at 12:08 a.m. near Glisan Street and 99th Avenue after he was allegedly seen driving recklessly in the area. The driver fled from the officer and continued to drive recklessly through East Portland as it was followed by the PPB Air Support Unit stationed in the area.

“The car had the lights off at times, was running red lights at a high rate of speed, and at one point was driving the wrong way on Northeast Weidler Street, even though no police were chasing him,” PPB said. “The driver continued through Gresham and almost to Troutdale before turning back west towards Portland.”

After using a spike trip on the fleeing vehicle, officers were ultimately able to box the driver in near the intersection of Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 223rd. Before officers could make an arrest, the man pointed a gun to his head and threatened to shoot officers, police said.

“The suspect threatened to shoot the police and was making suicidal statements,” PPB said.

PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction and Crisis Negotiation Teams were called to the scene prior to 2:18 a.m. to handle the potentially violent and suicidal suspect. A public alert system was also used to inform local residents of the ongoing danger in the area.

The suspect was arrested more than two hours later at 5:32 a.m. and taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Police say they will release more information about the arrest, including the man’s identity and the criminal charges he faces when he is booked into the Multnomah County Jail.