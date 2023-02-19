PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As many as 5 suspects are being sought for an armed carjacking in Gresham that began early Saturday and ended about 12 hours later without any arrests.

The incident began around 5:45 a.m. around NE 178th and Sacramento, Gresham police confirmed to KOIN 6 News. A woman was sleeping in a blue 2000 Honda CRV when she said 5 young men came up to her car, one sparking a Taser and another holding “what she described as an AR-15 style rifle.”

Two of the 5 took off in her Honda CRV while the others left in a small red SUV, officials said. Just about 12 hours later a blue Honda CRV was spotted recklessly driving around 182nd and Halsey. Police spotted the Honda as it came to a stop with smoke coming from the flat front tires at NE 183rd and Multnomah. The driver was spotted running away from the scene.

At this time there is no suspect information and the case remains open and active.