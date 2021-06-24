Armed kidnapper drops victim off 6 hrs later, steals car

The victim reportedly found the suspect with a gun in the hall of his home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is wanted for breaking into a person’s home in Woodburn, kidnapping the resident for several hours and then stealing his car, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Bridlewood Lane on Thursday after the victim reported being kidnapped and robbed, according to the Woodburn Police Department.

The victim said he heard someone in the hall of his house in the middle of the night and found a man with a gun.

The suspect reportedly made the victim get into the passenger seat of his own car and then the suspect drove him around for about six hours. Afterward, the suspect dropped the victim off near his home and stole a different car from him: a light blue Jaguar X-Type with Oregon license plate 426MSN.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man about 30 years old, 200 pounds with facial hair and a crew cut.

If you see the suspect or the stolen car, please call 911 or Woodburn police at 503.982.2345.