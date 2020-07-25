Armed man attempts two abductions at Salem coffee stands

Surveillance photos of a man suspected of trying to abduct two women from two different coffee stands in Salem. July 25, 2020 (Salem Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police are looking for an armed man who reportedly tried to abduct two women who were working at coffee stands in two separate incidents early Saturday morning.

The first attempted abduction happened when a man walked up to a Dutch Brothers coffee stand on Commercial Street SE around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at a woman working, and tried to get her to leave with him. A co-worker intervened and was able to scare off the suspect.

An hour later, police said a man of a similar description walked up to a Java Crew stand on Wallace Road NW and tried to grab a woman who was working inside. She was able to run away from the suspect. Police said the suspect also ran from the scene.

Surveillance photo of attempted abduction suspect. July 25, 2020 (Salem Police)

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s. He is roughly six feet tall and 180 pounds with dark-colored hair. He is armed with a handgun.

Salem detectives released photos of the suspect taken from surveillance cameras and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. If you have any information related to this case, call the Salem Police Department—their tip line: 503-588-8477.