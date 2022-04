SERT on scene in 1000 block of NW Naito Parkway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man armed with knives, barricaded in a Northwest Portland apartment, is threatening both police and himself, prompting the evacuation of nearby apartments.

The apartment complex is in the 1000 block of NW Naito Parkway, Portland police said. The Special Emergency Response Team is on the scene.

Officials said the scene is “dynamic” and fluid at this time.

An armed, barricaded man in a NW Portland apartment on Naito brought a heavy police response, April 25, 2022 (KOIN)

