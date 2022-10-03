This man robbed the Rainbow Lanes Bowling Alley in Forest Grove. Photo released October 3, 2022 (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed man who held up a Forest Grove bowling alley on September 30 remains at large, police said Monday.

On that Friday, a white heavyset man walked into the Rainbow Lanes Bowling Alley, 2748 19th Place, and used a gun to rob the establishment. He left with an undisclosed amount of money. Authorities said no one was hurt.

The armed robber is between 5-feet-10 and 6-2 and may have darker facial hair. He was wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a light-colored cowboy hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.629.0111.