Wife calls 911, husband shot, killed by police near Wilsonville

Authorities investigate the crime scene at a residence just outside the City of Wilsonville November 28, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven law enforcement officials have been placed on administrative leave following a domestic disturbance call that led to a deadly, officer-involved shooting Friday night.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on SE Wilsonville Road near SW Edminston Road just outside Wilsonville around 8 p.m. CCSO said a Tualatin Police officer also responded to the call — as well as two CCSO sergeants.

“A woman had called 911 to report that her husband was armed with a handgun,” CCSO said in a release Saturday. “[The husband] had fired [the gun] prior to police arrival, and was threatening to kill her and himself.”

Following the arrival of law enforcement, the man refused to comply with verbal commands and ignored officers’ call for him to surrender his weapon. CCSO said several attempts were made to de-escalate the situation, but the man refused to stand down. During the ensuing interactions, police shot him, according to CCSO.

The names of the husband, involved deputies and Tualatin PD officer are not being released at this time.

The Clackamas County Inter-agency Major Crimes Team, Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, a Clackamas County Deputy Medical Examiner, and Sheriff’s Office detectives and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) responded to investigate.